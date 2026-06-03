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Romanian entrepreneur ponders EUR 15 mln expansion of thermal insulation panel factory

03 June 2026

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The thermal insulation panel manufacturer Topanel from Râmnicu Vâlcea, which reported RON 353 million (EUR 70 million) turnover last year, up 20% y/y, is analysing investing some EUR 15 million in a new factory, according to Ziarul Financiar. This comes after Topanel invested EUR 20 million with its partner ICCO Grup in a EUR 20 million factory for thermal insulated panels near Brasov last year.

"We have completed an important investment cycle, and in 2026, we continue the process of modernising and re-engineering the production unit in Râmnicu Vâlcea. In parallel, we are analysing the expansion of production capacity by developing a new facility for thermal insulation panels, an investment estimated at over EUR 15 million. We are currently analysing two possible locations and are at the analysis, planning, and documentation stage," said Irina Tănăsescu, commercial director of the manufacturer Topanel.

The company's first factory is located in Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Topanel Production Panels is owned by Revaty Limited, a company registered in Cyprus, and Vasile Dorin Voicu.

The company, together with its partner ICCO Grup in Brașov, central Romania, inaugurated last year a new factory located in Ghimbav, dedicated exclusively to the production of Thermotop PIR thermal insulation boards. This greenfield investment of approximately EUR 20 million will be the largest production unit of this type in Southeastern Europe, with an estimated annual capacity of 6 million square meters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Justlight/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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Business

Romanian entrepreneur ponders EUR 15 mln expansion of thermal insulation panel factory

03 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The thermal insulation panel manufacturer Topanel from Râmnicu Vâlcea, which reported RON 353 million (EUR 70 million) turnover last year, up 20% y/y, is analysing investing some EUR 15 million in a new factory, according to Ziarul Financiar. This comes after Topanel invested EUR 20 million with its partner ICCO Grup in a EUR 20 million factory for thermal insulated panels near Brasov last year.

"We have completed an important investment cycle, and in 2026, we continue the process of modernising and re-engineering the production unit in Râmnicu Vâlcea. In parallel, we are analysing the expansion of production capacity by developing a new facility for thermal insulation panels, an investment estimated at over EUR 15 million. We are currently analysing two possible locations and are at the analysis, planning, and documentation stage," said Irina Tănăsescu, commercial director of the manufacturer Topanel.

The company's first factory is located in Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Topanel Production Panels is owned by Revaty Limited, a company registered in Cyprus, and Vasile Dorin Voicu.

The company, together with its partner ICCO Grup in Brașov, central Romania, inaugurated last year a new factory located in Ghimbav, dedicated exclusively to the production of Thermotop PIR thermal insulation boards. This greenfield investment of approximately EUR 20 million will be the largest production unit of this type in Southeastern Europe, with an estimated annual capacity of 6 million square meters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Justlight/Dreamstime.com, AI generated)

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