Timișoara among The Independent’s top picks for a city break in 2023

10 January 2023
Timișoara, the Romanian city holding the European Capital of Culture title this year, features on the list of The best city break destinations for 2023 put together by the British online newspaper The Independent.

There are nine destinations on the list, namely Valencia (Spain), Helsinki (Finland), Baku (Azerbaijan), Liverpool (UK), Istanbul (Turkey), Valletta (Malta), Timișoara (Romania), Miami (USA), and Cadiz (Spain).

“There’s every chance you haven’t heard of Timișoara, Romania’s historic third city in the west of the country. But that’s about to change for 2023, as it is crowned one of three European Capitals of Culture. The title means the city will be running a full programme of cultural events under the banner “Shine your light! Light up your city!”, which the city describes as “an invitation to embark with us on a journey through light and dark spaces, a long and often laborious process of change and personal development towards a collective sensitivity.” Art exhibitions, book and vintage fairs, installations and classical music performances are all on the cultural agenda; see timisoara2023.eu for more information,” The Independent’s travel desk writes about the Romanian city.

In addition, Timișoara is also noted for its “wealth of baroque buildings and handsome Secessionist architecture lining historic squares to discover,” plus its musical festivals in spring and summer.

The complete list is available here.

Timișoara, in western Romania, has prepared a diverse program for 2023, its European Capital of Culture year. The official opening will take place on February 17-19, 2023, with over 50 dedicated events: from outdoor concerts and exhibitions to theatre in unconventional spaces, film premieres, or special events.

(Photo source: Conceptw/Dreamstime.com)

