Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year

Romania's Timişoara has prepared a diverse program for 2023, the year when it holds the European Capital of Culture title, alongside Elefsina (Greece) and Veszprém (Hungary). The official opening will take place on February 17-19, 2023, with over 50 dedicated events: from outdoor concerts and exhibitions to theatre in unconventional spaces, film premieres, or special events.

According to Timişoara mayor Dominic Fritz, more than 2,500 artists will come to the city in western Romania next year. In numbers, there will be an average of 30 events per week, 12 music festivals (from baroque to rock), more than 15 themed festivals (from theatre to circus), a huge vertical garden, plus a few hundred projects and events in schools, parks, markets, and bookstores.

Many special guests will also come to Timişoara to celebrate the European Capital of Culture year, among them Nobel laureates in literature such as Orhan Pamuk or Olga Tokarczuk. Also, the program will include performances by the Singing Molenbeek children's choir from Brussels, the Chameleon Company dance company from Manchester, the famous theatre company Rimini Protokoll, or orchestras from Gera and Cologne.

Romanian artists known throughout the world will also be celebrated next year in Timişoara, among them Brâncusi, Brauner, Cristian Măcelaru, Gabriel Bebeșelea, Andrei Șerban, or Adina Pintilie, who represented Romania at the Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art.

"Now it is necessary that the story of Timișoara, with its spirit of innovation, diversity and courage, be heard across the country's borders and inspire, here and everywhere where the great debates about the future of Europe take place," mayor Fritz said.

"Next year is a historic chance for the city, but also for Romania. It is the chance to transform us as a city, community and country. And I would like in years to come to look back at 2023 and say that this title has not only transformed the cultural life of the city but transformed the entire city," he added.

The program of the February 17-19 opening weekend includes a variety of events, from concerts and themed shows to exhibitions, debates, and workshops. In Unirii Square, for example, the public can see live performances by Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona, Implant Pentru Refuz, Taraf de Caliu, or the Muaré Experience. Meanwhile, Andrei Irimia, Jay-Jay Johanson, and Joep Beving will take the stage at the Culture Palace.

At the same time, a virtual garden will be set up in Victoriei Square, in addition to the other exhibitions planned for the opening event.

A detailed program of the opening weekend is available here.

