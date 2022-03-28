Timisoara Airport to have a new terminal for international departures 

The Traian Vuia Airport of Timisoara, in western Romania, will have a new passenger terminal for international departures at the end of next year, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced. The new terminal will have a built area of 12,000 sqm, six security filters, 18 check-in offices, and six gates for automatic document scanning.

The tender winner for the design and execution of the new terminal was selected on Friday, March 25.

"Once the contract is signed, the Romanian builder must complete the works by December 31, 2023," minister Grindeanu said on Facebook.

"Funded from non-reimbursable European funds, from the state budget and the airport's own revenues, the contract was awarded at RON 88.99 million," he added.

Last summer, Timisoara Airport opened a new arrivals terminal for international flights.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)