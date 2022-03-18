Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023

The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights.

The project requires a total investment of over RON 447 million, and most of the cost will be covered with EU funds.

“We have obtained European funding for the development of Iasi International Airport, and this means that at the end of 2023, we will have a new terminal,” Costel Alexe announced.

“The total value of the expansion project of Iasi International Airport, which involves the construction of the T4 terminal and the increase of the parking capacity, is RON 447,270,880.56, VAT included. The total eligible value is RON 367,876,172.66, of which 85% is the contribution from the European Regional Development Fund, 13% is the contribution from the state budget, and the rest will be allocated from the airport’s budget,” he added.

The project also includes the construction of a solar park that will produce green energy and state-of-the-art equipment for the new terminal.

With the new T4 terminal, Iasi Airport will be able to process 3.5 million passengers annually, which is double the number processed today by the T2 and T3 terminals.

“The airport is a strategic objective for the development of Iasi County and the entire region, and the refugee crisis has shown us once again how important it is to modernize this air gate that connects us to the world,” Costel Alexe said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)