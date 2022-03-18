Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 11:19
Business

Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights.

The project requires a total investment of over RON 447 million, and most of the cost will be covered with EU funds.

“We have obtained European funding for the development of Iasi International Airport, and this means that at the end of 2023, we will have a new terminal,” Costel Alexe announced.

“The total value of the expansion project of Iasi International Airport, which involves the construction of the T4 terminal and the increase of the parking capacity, is RON 447,270,880.56, VAT included. The total eligible value is RON 367,876,172.66, of which 85% is the contribution from the European Regional Development Fund, 13% is the contribution from the state budget, and the rest will be allocated from the airport’s budget,” he added.

The project also includes the construction of a solar park that will produce green energy and state-of-the-art equipment for the new terminal.

With the new T4 terminal, Iasi Airport will be able to process 3.5 million passengers annually, which is double the number processed today by the T2 and T3 terminals.

“The airport is a strategic objective for the development of Iasi County and the entire region, and the refugee crisis has shown us once again how important it is to modernize this air gate that connects us to the world,” Costel Alexe said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 15:07
10 March 2022
RI +
Practical Bucharest: How to get from the airport to the city
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 11:19
Business

Romania’s Iasi International Airport to have new terminal at the end of 2023

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The international airport in Iasi, eastern Romania, will have a new terminal at the end of 2023. According to Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe, the future terminal will be built on a 30,000 sqm land plot and will be used for international flights.

The project requires a total investment of over RON 447 million, and most of the cost will be covered with EU funds.

“We have obtained European funding for the development of Iasi International Airport, and this means that at the end of 2023, we will have a new terminal,” Costel Alexe announced.

“The total value of the expansion project of Iasi International Airport, which involves the construction of the T4 terminal and the increase of the parking capacity, is RON 447,270,880.56, VAT included. The total eligible value is RON 367,876,172.66, of which 85% is the contribution from the European Regional Development Fund, 13% is the contribution from the state budget, and the rest will be allocated from the airport’s budget,” he added.

The project also includes the construction of a solar park that will produce green energy and state-of-the-art equipment for the new terminal.

With the new T4 terminal, Iasi Airport will be able to process 3.5 million passengers annually, which is double the number processed today by the T2 and T3 terminals.

“The airport is a strategic objective for the development of Iasi County and the entire region, and the refugee crisis has shown us once again how important it is to modernize this air gate that connects us to the world,” Costel Alexe said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 15:07
10 March 2022
RI +
Practical Bucharest: How to get from the airport to the city
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions