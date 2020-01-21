Western Romania city expects 1 mln visitors the year it holds European Capital of Culture title

The western Romania city of Timișoara expects some 1 million visitors in 2021, the year it will hold the European Capital of Culture title, Simion Giurcă, travel expert adviser of the Timișoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association, told Profit.ro.

Of these, more than 800,000 would be tourists who stay at least one night in the city, and over 200,000 visitors coming and leaving the same day.

Last year, some 330,000 tourists and 100,000 visitors arrived in Timișoara. For this year, the authorities estimate a slight growth on both segments.

“We have started promoting Timișoara since the summer of last year and we expect to have over 800,000 tourists and over 200,000 visitors in 2021, almost two times and a half more than last year. The increase is possible because of the prestige enjoyed by the European Capital of Culture title that the city will receive. Only the Timișoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association will have over 700 events, to which hundreds others organized by other institutions will add up,” Giurcă told Profit.ro.

The opening of the Savoya hotel in the city has increased Timișoara’s accommodation capacity by 40 rooms. Starting this spring, this will increase with the 60 rooms of the Mercure hotel and the 51 rooms of the Sf. Gheorghe hotel. Furthermore, the Ibis hotel will have 200 rooms and apartments, while the Radisson Blu Hotel will have 160 rooms, Profit.ro reported.

In order to promote the Timișoara 2021 project, the association will hold several campaigns but it will also try to take advantage of partnerships and promotion opportunities such as Romania’s national pavilion at the Dubai world expo or promotion at Romania’s stands at the large international tourism fairs.

The city plans to develop business travel offers, as well as cultural tourism, city-break, health, gastronomy, and wine tourism offers.

