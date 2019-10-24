Largest mural in Romania designed in Timişoara

The largest mural painting in the country was created in the western Romania city of Timişoara as part of a project of the Timişoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association.

The painting, found on the façade of an industrial building on the bank of the Bega river, was created by artists Alex Baciu, Flaviu Roua, IRLO and Corina Nani.

The painting “symbolizes diversity but also the freedom of expression that we can enjoy today,” according to a press release.

As part of the project, 20 artists work in public areas to mark 30 years since the start of the 1989 revolution in Timişoara.

They will work in the city’s Dacia park, Bucovina park, Calea Martirilor, Blaşcovici, Arts High School, Auto High School, and in the former port of Timişoara, in the Iosefin area, on the bank of Bega. At the same time, drawings will decorate 23 tram stations in the city.

(Photo: Seba Tataru Memoriile Cetatii 2019/ Timisoara 2021 Facebook Page)

