Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 13:21
Cinema

TIFF 2022: RO film festival opens registrations for program for high schoolers

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

High school students interested in film, photography, and video editing can register for Let’s Go Digital!, a workshop allowing them to explore the world of filmmaking under the guidance of industry experts.

The workshop, targeting students aged 14 to 18, is run by Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country.

Twelve participants will be selected for the program, which is free of charge, with the accommodation, food, and festival accreditation costs covered by the organizers. Registrations are open until April 30.

Those selected will work to develop a film project. For ten days, they will go through all production stages, under the guidance of industry professionals. They will be able to use professional film equipment and be invited to attend TIFF events. 

The program, at its 20th edition this year, has so far had more than 400 participants, many of whom went on to continue their education in the field and develop careers in the industry. Among them are filmmaker and scriptwriter Andrei Huţuleac (Copacul Dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie, #doogpoopgirl), actor, director, and scriptwriter Anghel Damian (Marona's Fantastic Tale, Celed), directors Teona Galgoțiu, Luiza Pârvu, Anda Pușcaș and Ana Maria Comănescu, editors Letiția Ștefănescu (Sieranevada), Răzvan Ilinca, Ștefan Pârlog, cinematographers Tudor Platon and Vladimir Bulza, and critics Irina Trocan and Iulia Voicu.

This year's edition of TIFF takes place between June 17 - June 26, in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 13:21
Cinema

TIFF 2022: RO film festival opens registrations for program for high schoolers

31 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

High school students interested in film, photography, and video editing can register for Let’s Go Digital!, a workshop allowing them to explore the world of filmmaking under the guidance of industry experts.

The workshop, targeting students aged 14 to 18, is run by Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country.

Twelve participants will be selected for the program, which is free of charge, with the accommodation, food, and festival accreditation costs covered by the organizers. Registrations are open until April 30.

Those selected will work to develop a film project. For ten days, they will go through all production stages, under the guidance of industry professionals. They will be able to use professional film equipment and be invited to attend TIFF events. 

The program, at its 20th edition this year, has so far had more than 400 participants, many of whom went on to continue their education in the field and develop careers in the industry. Among them are filmmaker and scriptwriter Andrei Huţuleac (Copacul Dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie, #doogpoopgirl), actor, director, and scriptwriter Anghel Damian (Marona's Fantastic Tale, Celed), directors Teona Galgoțiu, Luiza Pârvu, Anda Pușcaș and Ana Maria Comănescu, editors Letiția Ștefănescu (Sieranevada), Răzvan Ilinca, Ștefan Pârlog, cinematographers Tudor Platon and Vladimir Bulza, and critics Irina Trocan and Iulia Voicu.

This year's edition of TIFF takes place between June 17 - June 26, in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania