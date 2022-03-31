TIFF 2022: RO film festival opens registrations for program for high schoolers

High school students interested in film, photography, and video editing can register for Let’s Go Digital!, a workshop allowing them to explore the world of filmmaking under the guidance of industry experts.

The workshop, targeting students aged 14 to 18, is run by Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film event in the country.

Twelve participants will be selected for the program, which is free of charge, with the accommodation, food, and festival accreditation costs covered by the organizers. Registrations are open until April 30.

Those selected will work to develop a film project. For ten days, they will go through all production stages, under the guidance of industry professionals. They will be able to use professional film equipment and be invited to attend TIFF events.

The program, at its 20th edition this year, has so far had more than 400 participants, many of whom went on to continue their education in the field and develop careers in the industry. Among them are filmmaker and scriptwriter Andrei Huţuleac (Copacul Dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie, #doogpoopgirl), actor, director, and scriptwriter Anghel Damian (Marona's Fantastic Tale, Celed), directors Teona Galgoțiu, Luiza Pârvu, Anda Pușcaș and Ana Maria Comănescu, editors Letiția Ștefănescu (Sieranevada), Răzvan Ilinca, Ștefan Pârlog, cinematographers Tudor Platon and Vladimir Bulza, and critics Irina Trocan and Iulia Voicu.

This year's edition of TIFF takes place between June 17 - June 26, in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo courtesy of TIFF)

