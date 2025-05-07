Transilvania International Film Festival opens with coming-of-age film Christy, tribute to Romanian actor Florin Piersic

The 24th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will open with a screening of Brendan Canty’s Christy, a coming-of-age story about resilience and the power to start over, recently awarded at the Berlinale.

The screening will take place on the grand outdoor screen in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square on June 13 as part of a special event preceded by a tribute to legendary actor Florin Piersic, who will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Christy, the feature directorial debut of Brendan Canty, follows a teenage boy on the verge of turning 18, which means he will soon age out of the care system. He ends up in the custody of his estranged half-brother, a man trying to build the kind of family he never had. Though initially worlds apart, the two slowly begin confronting and reconciling their past traumas in this "moving slice-of-life drama populated by vivid, life-filled characters." The film premiered in the Generation 14plus section of the Berlin International Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix. Part of the film’s team will attend the Opening Gala in Cluj.

Christy also launches TIFF’s new competitive section, Teen Spirit, dedicated to exploring youth culture through fiction and documentary films. The section will feature nine titles, evaluated by a jury of local teenagers aged 16 to 20. More details will be announced.

Florin Piersic

The Opening Gala of TIFF.24 will also include a tribute to beloved actor Florin Piersic. The Cluj-born Romanian cinema and theatre icon will attend the event alongside family, friends, and fellow stars to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Piersic has captivated generations of audiences over a career spanning more than six decades. He brought to life countless legendary characters and became a cultural reference for millions. In 2010, he featured in TIFF’s official festival campaign alongside his son, Florin Piersic Jr.

TIFF, the largest film festival in the country, takes place this year between June 13 and June 22.

