Romania’s TIFF festival launches program dedicated to drama series creators

This year’s edition of Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Cluj-Napoca will also have a special program dedicated to drama series creation and financing.

The new program, called Drama Room, is open to directors, producers and screenwriters interested in developing and producing series and mini-series. It is dedicated to participants from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia.

The first edition of Drama Room will be a hybrid event and will take place between July 26-28, 2021. The deadline for applications is July 12.

The program will consist of a series of online tutoring sessions in collaboration with MIDPOINT Institute and a case study, with the support of HBO Romania (a physical event during TIFF). The tutors of this year’s edition are Marike Muselaers and Gábor Krigler.

TIFF is scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 1.

(Photo source: TIFF, photo credit: Nicu Cherciu)