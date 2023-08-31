Third death as a result of blasts at LPG station in Romania

A third person has died as a result of injuries caused by the LPG fuel station explosions in Crevedia, close to Bucharest.

The victim was a civilian hospitalized at Bucharest's Floreasca Hospital, with burns covering 90% of their body, preventing transfer abroad. Despite the medical staff's efforts, this tragic outcome occurred due to the extremely low chances of survival for patients in this condition, the Ministry of Health said.

An explosion occurred last Saturday, August 26, at an LPG station in Crevedia, near Bucharest. The initial blast was followed by a much larger explosion during the firefighters' intervention. Over 50 victims are hospitalized, with 10 of them intubated. Among the injured, 43 are firefighters, police officers, and gendarmes, some in serious condition.

Romania also activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism for the transfer of victims, with several of those injured by the blasts being transported to hospitals abroad.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently visited some of the victims receiving treatment in a major Bucharest hospital.

The government is set to approve emergency aid for the families and individuals affected by the explosions. According to the government project, EUR 2,000 per month will be provided to companions of injured individuals receiving treatment abroad, RON 2,000 (EUR 400) per month for companions of injured individuals receiving treatment in Romania, and RON 1,500 (EUR 300) for injured individuals who have been hospitalized and discharged.

Additionally, emergency aid will be approved to support individuals and families whose homes and belongings were affected by the explosions, regardless of their income, with amounts ranging from RON 1,500 to RON 10,000, depending on the extent of damage to their homes and belongings, according to Digi24. Twenty families from Crevedia have lost their homes and belongings following the explosions.

Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has launched a probe into the functioning of the LPG station that was the scene of the tragedy that has claimed three lives now. The investigations relate to abuse of office and, at this time, are carried out without any specific suspects.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation report revealed the fuel station's employees used to make LPG transfers there, although the station no longer had a permit to function. According to findings presented by prosecutor general Alex Florența, LPG was actually being transferred from one fuel tank to another before the first huge explosion.

(Photo source: DSU on Facebook)