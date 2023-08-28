The blasts that killed two and injured dozens in the town of Crevedia, close to Bucharest, could have happened in the capital as well, as 59.5% of its LPG and fuel stations are fire hazard sources, according to the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate documents cited by local publication Buletin de Bucuresti.

The tragedy on Saturday, August 26, could also happen in the capital city, where hundreds of LPG and fuel stations are considered "fire risk sources" by the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate. Buletin de Bucuresti analyzed dozens of pages from the Risk Analysis and Coverage Plan for Bucharest and discovered that out of a total of 380 distribution stations for LPG and fuels (diesel and gasoline), 226 pose a fire risk.

Some stations have no precise address, but many are located between apartment buildings. Buletin de Bucuresti also published an interactive map - here.

Year after year, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate creates a plan analyzing the risks in each city in the country. The plan for Bucharest was approved by the General Council this summer.

According to the document, no less than 59.5% of the places where Bucharest residents can refuel their vehicles with diesel, gasoline, or liquefied gas pose a danger to them, especially in the case of a natural disaster. District 3 has the highest number of LPG and fuel stations in this situation, followed by District 1. On the other end, District 5 has the fewest such stations.

After the blasts in Crevedia, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that starting Monday, August 28, inspections will be carried out at all LPG stations in the country, including those in the capital city.

"Today I had a discussion with the mayor of District 5, who ordered and supervised inspections of all GPL stations within his district. [...] At this point, it is normal for the government to conduct inspections at these GPL stations throughout the country and to take measures if there is a danger to human lives," he said.

A total of 22 locations were targeted by the police in District 5. Nine fines were issued and one station will be decommissioned.

A criminal investigation regarding the tragedy in Crevedia is currently underway at the General Prosecutor's Office. The preliminary report revealed that LPG was being transferred from one fuel tank to another before the first huge explosion at the fuel station, although the location no longer had an operating permit. A second blast followed, injuring many of the firefighters on site. Two people also lost their lives following the incident.

(Photo source: Baloncici/Dreamstime.com)