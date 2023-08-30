Romanian president visits firefighters injured in fuel station explosions

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently visited the firefighters and other victims being treated at the Bucharest Emergency Hospital after the blasts that took place at the LPG fuel station in the town of Crevedia, near Bucharest. Two people died following the two explosions and more than 50 were injured, and some of the victims with severe burns were sent abroad for treatment.

After the visit, Klaus Iohannis held a press conference during which he answered several questions.

“I met two categories of people whom I must admit I admire and respect. The firefighters who were at the intervention, professionals, determined, dedicated, and who unfortunately were injured during this intervention. On the other hand, of course, the doctors, and the entire medical staff, mobilized incredibly. The entire hospital quickly mobilized, took in the patients, treated them, and these very rapid interventions, I think we can say, saved lives,” the president said.

He also said that reforms are needed so that such tragedies can be avoided.

“In recent weeks, we've had tragedy after tragedy. We had the tragedy in 2 Mai, we had the tragedy in Botoșani, we had the tragedy in Crevedia, then the tragedy in Alba. Sure, all of these can be classified as accidents, but I believe that the authorities, the competent institutions, need to delve much, much deeper. The question that I think all of us are asking is why did we get to this point? Why was it not prevented? And so, undoubtedly, the authorities, the competent institutions, must seek explanations and solutions to prevent as much as possible in the future,” Iohannis said.

The president refrained from accusing anyone, but asked Romanian institutions to spare no effort in their investigations. He said that problems exist within the Romanian state institutions, but that some parts of it function well.

“There are institutions that aren't functioning. There are individuals who are negligent and so on. There is much work to be done, but we need to start and make things work. And we need to make Romania more efficient, stronger, better. That's what I want, that's what you want, and I'm convinced that more and more politicians and officials want the same thing,” he said.

Iohannis avoided any questions pertaining to the functioning of hospitals after the Colectiv tragedy or after the accident at the 2 Mai seaside resort.

“From the position of the president, I don't believe more could have been done. The president is mainly a formal, executive position. The real work is done by the Government, so the practical matters are handled by the governments. So, of course, we can ask whether the governments could have done more,” he concluded.

Twenty families from Crevedia have lost their homes and belongings following the explosions on Saturday evening, August 26. Those left without a roof over their heads sought help from neighbors and acquaintances. Several of them spent the night at the Cultural Center, where the City Hall and volunteers from the Red Cross arranged a space with 20 beds, food, and water, according to Digi24.

The preliminary investigation into the deadly blasts at the fuel station in Crevedia revealed that the employees used to make LPG transfers there, although the station no longer had a permit to function. According to findings presented by prosecutor general Alex Florența, LPG was actually being transferred from one fuel tank to another before the first huge explosion.

