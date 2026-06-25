Theater Networking Talents 2026: Festival for young artists returns to Craiova next month

The eighth edition of Theater Networking Talents (TNT), a festival dedicated to young theater directors and emerging creators in performing arts, is scheduled to take place early next month in Craiova.

The event covers eight performances, masterclasses with Lorraine de Sagazan, a film evening, book launches, and other events.

The festival’s main section gathers creations of young graduates of performing arts universities in Europe: Agnus Dei: Pentimento de un mundo futuro, written and directed by Eduardo Guzmán Sánchez (Higher School of Drama of Seville, Spain); 4 Man Performance Format, written and directed by August S. Geerlings (Norwegian Theatre Academy, Østfold University, Norway); The Bald One, directed and adapted by Diana Mihalașcu (Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania); Theatre of the Future, directed by Alina Pietrăreanu (University of Arts of Târgu Mureș, Romania); Femina, concept and choreography by Tamara Găgeatu; and Dreamin’, directed by Carla Oncescu (I.L. Caragiale National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest); A Microscopic Odyssey, directed by Hope Wishart (London Academy of Music and Drama, UK); and I, David, directed by Gabrijel Lazić (Academy of Theatre, Radio, Film and Television, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia).

French director Lorraine de Sagazan will hold two masterclass sessions and will take part in the TNTalk, a discussion that will cover her career, working style, relationship with actors, and how a contemporary directing practice is built.

TNTalk will also see directors Cristian Ban, Bobi Pricop, Florin Caracala, and David Schwartz taking part in a debate moderated by Mihai Gligan. The discussion will cover the changes impacting theater schools, new teaching methods, and the context in which young directors train today.

The festival, organized by the Marin Sorescu National Theater in Craiova and the Art and Media Department of Craiova University, takes place between July 1 and July 4.

(Photo: Albert Dobrin/ the organizers)

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