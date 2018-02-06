Electronic music festival at the Romanian seaside to last four days this year

Neversea, the biggest music festival on the beach in Romania, will return with its second edition this year, between July 5 and July 8, in Constanta.

The festival will be one day longer than last year, when over 153,000 people participated in the event. The participants spent, on average, EUR 300 for accommodation, food, transport and shopping, the whole amount totaling over EUR 20 million, according to the organizers, cited by local Mediafax.

Over 100 international artists performed on the festival’s seven stages, including Jason Derulo, Rita Ora and Dua Lipa. The festival brought participants from all over the country as well as foreigners from UK, Germany and US.

The first 5,000 passes for this year’s edition of Neversea will start selling on Wednesday, February 7, from 12:00 to 20:00. The price will be RON 399 (EUR 85) plus taxes. Those interested in buying passes must first register on the festival’s website.

VIP passes, which cost RON 900 (EUR 193) plus taxes, will also go on sale on Wednesday.

