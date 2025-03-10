The Apprentice: Trump movie starring Romanian-born Sebastian Stan now streaming on Max

The Apprentice, director Ali Abbasi's movie in which Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan plays a young version of Donald Trump, premiered on Max on March 7. This role earned Stan his first-ever Oscar nomination this year.

The film delves into the early years of Donald Trump’s career in the 1970s, focusing on his ambition to step out from his father’s shadow and build his own name in Manhattan’s real estate world. Along the way, Trump meets Roy Cohn, a figure who would become pivotal in his life and career.

The Apprentice’s cast includes Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan, Maria Bakalova, Catherine McNally, Charlie Carrick, and Ben Sullivan, among others.

Directed and produced by Ali Abbasi, with executive producers Tom Alexander, Noor Alfallah, Mark Amin, and Amy Bear, the film offers an insightful look at one of the most significant figures in modern American history.

