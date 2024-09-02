Defence and technology group Thales reportedly seeks to hire more in Romania

French defence and technology group Thales has decided to freeze the recruitment of engineers in France and the UK and hire more in Romania and India, the company's union claims in a document consulted by Profit.ro.

"﻿Thales chooses to intensify the outsourcing of activities in Romania and India at the expense of industrial activities and employment in France and the United Kingdom," according to a note from the members of the Executive Committee of the high-tech group.

Early last year, it was announced that Thales plans to hire 12,000 people as there is a strong demand for its product range.

Over the past eight years, Thales, which has a total workforce of 80,000, out of which 40,000 in France, has recruited between 5,000 and 8,000 people a year.

In Romania, Thales employs almost 500. It has developed industrial operations in the local market since 2007.

In 2019, Thales Romania opened an Engineering Excellence Center in Bucharest designed to meet the needs of the local market, but also export needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)