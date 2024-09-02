Business

Defence and technology group Thales reportedly seeks to hire more in Romania

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French defence and technology group Thales has decided to freeze the recruitment of engineers in France and the UK and hire more in Romania and India, the company's union claims in a document consulted by Profit.ro.

"﻿Thales chooses to intensify the outsourcing of activities in Romania and India at the expense of industrial activities and employment in France and the United Kingdom," according to a note from the members of the Executive Committee of the high-tech group. 

Early last year, it was announced that Thales plans to hire 12,000 people as there is a strong demand for its product range.

Over the past eight years, Thales, which has a total workforce of 80,000, out of which 40,000 in France, has recruited between 5,000 and 8,000 people a year. 

In Romania, Thales employs almost 500. It has developed industrial operations in the local market since 2007. 

In 2019, Thales Romania opened an Engineering Excellence Center in Bucharest designed to meet the needs of the local market, but also export needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)

Normal
Business

Defence and technology group Thales reportedly seeks to hire more in Romania

02 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French defence and technology group Thales has decided to freeze the recruitment of engineers in France and the UK and hire more in Romania and India, the company's union claims in a document consulted by Profit.ro.

"﻿Thales chooses to intensify the outsourcing of activities in Romania and India at the expense of industrial activities and employment in France and the United Kingdom," according to a note from the members of the Executive Committee of the high-tech group. 

Early last year, it was announced that Thales plans to hire 12,000 people as there is a strong demand for its product range.

Over the past eight years, Thales, which has a total workforce of 80,000, out of which 40,000 in France, has recruited between 5,000 and 8,000 people a year. 

In Romania, Thales employs almost 500. It has developed industrial operations in the local market since 2007. 

In 2019, Thales Romania opened an Engineering Excellence Center in Bucharest designed to meet the needs of the local market, but also export needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thalesgroup.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 September 2024
Politics
Roxana Mînzatu is Romania’s proposal for European Commissioner, PM Ciolacu says
02 September 2024
Sports
UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest
02 September 2024
Environment
Summer of 2024 was officially the hottest on record in Romania, minister says
02 September 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – September Delights @Cinema Elvire Popescu
02 September 2024
Politics
Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path
02 September 2024
Business
Ikea reportedly plans to invest EUR 18 mln in new store in Iaşi
02 September 2024
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's BBB-/stable rating, citing large inflows of EU funds
30 August 2024
Real Estate
Local Council greenlights EUR 0.5 bln large-scale urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca