Real Estate
Veeam Software leases 2,300 sqm offices for expansion in western Bucharest
02 October 2019
Veeam Software, a data management company based in Switzerland, operating in Bucharest since 2015, has leased 2,300 sqm of office space in the Business Garden Bucharest project developed by Vastint Romania in the western part of the city (Orhideea area). The company also has the option to further expand the leased area.

Veeam Software currently operates in AFI Park, not far from the Orhidea area.

The growth of the team comes in the context of a strong concentration of human resources in Bucharest, the specialists being attracted both by the company’s profile and the potential of a career in sales, marketing, finance and technical support.

"Our hub in Bucharest has always had an accelerated growth rate and this is a trend that will continue in the future. We managed to secure the office space to support the development of the company," said Andrei Romanescu, managing director of Veeam Software Romania.

(Photo source: Colliers)

