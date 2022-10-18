M&A

Romanian pharma group Terapia takes over Uractiv brand

18 October 2022
Romanian pharma group Terapia, part of Sun Pharma group, will take over the Uractiv brand from local companies Fiterman Pharma and Look Ahead after the competition body cleared the deal, Economica.net reported.

The assets acquired by Terapia are mainly associated with products consisting of food supplements used for urological care and maintaining the health of the urinary tract.

Terapia produces generic drugs, products sold under various brands based on a medical prescription and without a medical prescription, as well as food supplements, medical devices, cosmetics and biocides. It is part of the Sun Pharma group, being a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - a generic drug company.

Fiterman Pharma produces pharmaceutical preparations, and Look Ahead carries out business and management consulting activities.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Firebrandphotography/Dreamstime.com)

1

