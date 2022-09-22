Business

Food supplement producer Sun Wave Pharma ponders factory in Romania

22 September 2022
Sun Wave Pharma, a company specialising in producing natural supplements, established in 2008, has ambitious plans for growth locally, in Romania, and in the region in South-Eastern and Central Europe, where it wants to expand. CEO Bedros Kalfayan told Ziarul Financiar that in the next three to four years, the company's plan is to open its own factory in Romania.

"Sun Wave Pharma in Romania will be the hub for future expansions. It is the first company in the group. Now, the management here, the Sun Wave Pharma brands will be expanded to the surrounding countries", said Bedros Kalfayan.

The first step has already been taken in Bulgaria, where there is already a Sun Wave Pharma representative, and the company is in the hiring process.

Starting January 2023, Sun Wave brand supplements will reach Bulgarian customers. Serbia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland will follow in the coming years.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)


 

1

