Tennis player Tomas Berdych: RO Transfăgărăşan is “best road in the world”

Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych visited Romania and took a trip on the high-altitude road Transfăgărăşan.

He posted several photos from the trip on his Instagram account.

In one post, he agrees with journalist and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarckson that Transfgărăşan is “the best road in the world”

Berdych also posted a photo of an encounter with a bear, in the same area.

Tomas Berdych, currently the no.101 in the WTA ranking, won 13 tournaments throughout his career and was in the Wimbledon finals in 2010. He recently returned to the competition circuit after a difficult period because of a back injury.

Romania’s high altitude road Transfăgărăşan has become a setting for drive tests, photo shootings, and auto commercials for sports cars and motorcycles in recent years. The road became famous worldwide after British TV show Top Gear shot an episode in Romania in 2009. Former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson then called it “the best road in the world”.

(Photo: Shutterstock)