Tender for Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway challenged

The outcome of the tender for building the third section of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway (31.75 km), announced by the public road company CNAIR on June 26, was challenged by two of the bidders: China Railway and Mapa Insaat of Turkey, Economica.net reported.

CNAIR announced that local construction companies controlled by Dorinel Umbrarescu won the tender, with a price of RON 670 million (EUR 140 mln), without VAT.

The duration of the contract is 36 months, of which 12 months for the design and 24 months for the construction works.

The warranty period is ten years. The two other bidders filed appeals on Monday, July 6, at the National Council for Solving Complaints (CNSC).

