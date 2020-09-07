Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:06
Business
Tender for Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway challenged
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outcome of the tender for building the third section of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway (31.75 km), announced by the public road company CNAIR on June 26, was challenged by two of the bidders: China Railway and Mapa Insaat of Turkey, Economica.net reported.

CNAIR announced that local construction companies controlled by Dorinel Umbrarescu won the tender, with a price of RON 670 million (EUR 140 mln), without VAT.

The duration of the contract is 36 months, of which 12 months for the design and 24 months for the construction works.

The warranty period is ten years. The two other bidders filed appeals on Monday, July 6, at the National Council for Solving Complaints (CNSC).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:06
Business
Tender for Romania's Craiova-Pitesti expressway challenged
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outcome of the tender for building the third section of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway (31.75 km), announced by the public road company CNAIR on June 26, was challenged by two of the bidders: China Railway and Mapa Insaat of Turkey, Economica.net reported.

CNAIR announced that local construction companies controlled by Dorinel Umbrarescu won the tender, with a price of RON 670 million (EUR 140 mln), without VAT.

The duration of the contract is 36 months, of which 12 months for the design and 24 months for the construction works.

The warranty period is ten years. The two other bidders filed appeals on Monday, July 6, at the National Council for Solving Complaints (CNSC).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies