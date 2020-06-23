Romania to discharge asymptomatic coronavirus patients after 10 days

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be released from hospital faster, after 10 days, to ease pressure on local hospitals, health minister Nelu Tătaru said, Agerpres reported.

Tătaru said he would sign an order in this respect on Tuesday, June 23. After a ten-day hospitalization period, asymptomatic patients will isolate at home.

“On the seventh day, a test is carried out; if the result is negative, the patient can go home after ten days. If it is still positive, but the slightly asymptomatic patient has not shown any symptoms in three days, they can leave the hospital and isolate at home for up to 14 days, under the supervision of their family doctor,” Tătaru said.

He explained the decision was taken to ease pressure on the hospitals, which have seen a growing number of cases over the past week, leaving many without available beds.

“The order will be signed on Tuesday, to decongest the hospitals, but we cannot send an asymptomatic patient home from the first day because we cannot know how they will evolve. Let’s leave it up to the specialists to decide when a case is asymptomatic and when it isn’t,” he said.

The minister reminded that community transmission has accelerated in the country and called for responsibility from both the authorities and the patients.

On Monday, June 22, Romania reported 246 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 24,291. Of these, 17,031 patients have recovered.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

