Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 12:01
Social
Romania to discharge asymptomatic coronavirus patients after 10 days
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be released from hospital faster, after 10 days, to ease pressure on local hospitals, health minister Nelu Tătaru said, Agerpres reported.

Tătaru said he would sign an order in this respect on Tuesday, June 23. After a ten-day hospitalization period, asymptomatic patients will isolate at home.

“On the seventh day, a test is carried out; if the result is negative, the patient can go home after ten days. If it is still positive, but the slightly asymptomatic patient has not shown any symptoms in three days, they can leave the hospital and isolate at home for up to 14 days, under the supervision of their family doctor,” Tătaru said.

He explained the decision was taken to ease pressure on the hospitals, which have seen a growing number of cases over the past week, leaving many without available beds.

“The order will be signed on Tuesday, to decongest the hospitals, but we cannot send an asymptomatic patient home from the first day because we cannot know how they will evolve. Let’s leave it up to the specialists to decide when a case is asymptomatic and when it isn’t,” he said.

The minister reminded that community transmission has accelerated in the country and called for responsibility from both the authorities and the patients. 

On Monday, June 22, Romania reported 246 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 24,291. Of these, 17,031 patients have recovered. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 12:01
Social
Romania to discharge asymptomatic coronavirus patients after 10 days
23 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be released from hospital faster, after 10 days, to ease pressure on local hospitals, health minister Nelu Tătaru said, Agerpres reported.

Tătaru said he would sign an order in this respect on Tuesday, June 23. After a ten-day hospitalization period, asymptomatic patients will isolate at home.

“On the seventh day, a test is carried out; if the result is negative, the patient can go home after ten days. If it is still positive, but the slightly asymptomatic patient has not shown any symptoms in three days, they can leave the hospital and isolate at home for up to 14 days, under the supervision of their family doctor,” Tătaru said.

He explained the decision was taken to ease pressure on the hospitals, which have seen a growing number of cases over the past week, leaving many without available beds.

“The order will be signed on Tuesday, to decongest the hospitals, but we cannot send an asymptomatic patient home from the first day because we cannot know how they will evolve. Let’s leave it up to the specialists to decide when a case is asymptomatic and when it isn’t,” he said.

The minister reminded that community transmission has accelerated in the country and called for responsibility from both the authorities and the patients. 

On Monday, June 22, Romania reported 246 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 24,291. Of these, 17,031 patients have recovered. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?