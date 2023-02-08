BVB-listed AROBS Transilvania Software appoints new CFO

AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), appointed Bogdan Ciungradi as the group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ciungradi is an executive with 25 years of experience in the financial and operating field. He previously held various management positions in companies such as Noriel Group, Țiriac Imobiliare, SIVECO Romania, and Flanco, where he contributed to their business optimization and financial processes. Also, he followed the ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) program.

Before joining AROBS, Bogdan Ciungradi was the CEO of Noriel Group.

“Our desire to consolidate the financial department at the level of the AROBS group came considering the growth stage in which we have been since the second half of 2021. The M&A transactions we carried out during this period, through which we brought new entrepreneurs who want to develop their businesses with our support, have increased the activity in terms of diversification and complexity. Our group is actively involved on several levels, both in terms of industries, software products, and services provided, as well as the number of countries in which we operate, which has reached nine locations," said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

"Considering the multitude of benefits, the challenges brought by the companies that have become part of AROBS, and the prospect of other future transactions, we are glad that we consolidated our financial department by bringing a CFO with significant experience in the field. Bogdan meets all the qualities we wanted for this position, so we welcome him to the AROBS family,” he added.

As CFO of AROBS, Bogdan Ciungradi will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the financial department and streamlining operations to stimulate financial performance at the group level. At the same time, he will be involved in the process regarding the transfer of AROBS shares on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, an objective that the company aims to achieve this year.

AROBS has acquired several companies since mid-2021, such as Berg Software, AROBS Engineering (former business line and Enea Software Development Services team), Nordlogic group, Centrul de Soft GPS Romania, and SYDERAL Polska. It also started the inclusion in the group of the two entities from the Republic of Moldova, AROBS Software and AROBS TrackGPS.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021. The company currently has a market capitalization of approximately RON 865 million.

(Photo source: AROBS)