Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:26
Business
Telekom Bank launches new consumer credit products in Romania
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telekom Banking, the project developed by Telekom Romania and Polish lender Alior Bank, has launched a new consumer loan with fixed installments.

Customers can contract consumer loans denominated in local currency and with a value of up to RON 150,000 (EUR 32,000) at a fixed interest rate, according to a press release.

The fixed interest rate starts from 7.9% for refinancing loans of over RON 70,000, for clients with a monthly income of at least RON 2,000 (EUR 420) paid in an account opened at Telekom Banking.

For new loans, the fixed interest rate starts at 8.9% and depends on the size of the loan, the customer’s rating profile and credit profile.

The granting process is an easy one, the clients having immediate access to the money borrowed through a debit card offered free of charge, on the spot, which allows withdrawals without commissions from any ATM in the world. Customers can also access the credit through the free Internet and Mobile Banking services.

There is no analysis fee for refinancing loans, and for new loans the analysis fee is RON 250 (EUR 52). There are no additional costs for life insurance or unemployment insurance.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 08:26
Business
Telekom Bank launches new consumer credit products in Romania
19 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telekom Banking, the project developed by Telekom Romania and Polish lender Alior Bank, has launched a new consumer loan with fixed installments.

Customers can contract consumer loans denominated in local currency and with a value of up to RON 150,000 (EUR 32,000) at a fixed interest rate, according to a press release.

The fixed interest rate starts from 7.9% for refinancing loans of over RON 70,000, for clients with a monthly income of at least RON 2,000 (EUR 420) paid in an account opened at Telekom Banking.

For new loans, the fixed interest rate starts at 8.9% and depends on the size of the loan, the customer’s rating profile and credit profile.

The granting process is an easy one, the clients having immediate access to the money borrowed through a debit card offered free of charge, on the spot, which allows withdrawals without commissions from any ATM in the world. Customers can also access the credit through the free Internet and Mobile Banking services.

There is no analysis fee for refinancing loans, and for new loans the analysis fee is RON 250 (EUR 52). There are no additional costs for life insurance or unemployment insurance.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40