RePatriot announces first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, set for Brussels

RePatriot announced that the first Romanian-language TEDx event organized in the diaspora will take place in Brussels on October 10. The event is expected to bring together more than 700 participants from Romania and across Europe.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED will be held at the Henri La Fontaine Amphitheatre of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). RePatriot is a strategic partner of the event and will also organize a conference for Romanian entrepreneurs and community leaders alongside the TEDx program.

Held under the theme "Legacy x Creativity," the event will focus on innovation, community building, and the societal changes brought about by artificial intelligence. According to the organizers, the program aims to foster dialogue and strengthen connections between Romanians living abroad and those in Romania.

Confirmed speakers include physicist and researcher Cristian Presură, Romania's first astronaut Dorin Prunariu, priest Constantin Necula, former judge Cristi Danileț, and Andreea Bănică, founder of the "Passport for the Future" program. Organizers said additional speakers will be announced ahead of the event.

“On October 10 in Brussels, we will not simply attend an event, we will make history. The first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, together with the Extraordinary RePatriot Conference, will be the moment when Romanians from around the world come together as one force to transform our heritage into living creativity and ideas into concrete action," said Marius Bostan, founder of RePatriot.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED is organized independently under a TED license and is not an initiative organized directly by TED.

The program will conclude with a RePatriot conference bringing together Romanian entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of Romanian communities from the diaspora and Romania to discuss networking opportunities and potential business collaborations. Among the announced participants are FAN Courier co-founder Felix Pătrășcanu and RePatriot founder Marius Bostan.

Participation in the event is ticketed. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)