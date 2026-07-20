Events

RePatriot announces first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, set for Brussels

20 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

RePatriot announced that the first Romanian-language TEDx event organized in the diaspora will take place in Brussels on October 10. The event is expected to bring together more than 700 participants from Romania and across Europe.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED will be held at the Henri La Fontaine Amphitheatre of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). RePatriot is a strategic partner of the event and will also organize a conference for Romanian entrepreneurs and community leaders alongside the TEDx program.

Held under the theme "Legacy x Creativity," the event will focus on innovation, community building, and the societal changes brought about by artificial intelligence. According to the organizers, the program aims to foster dialogue and strengthen connections between Romanians living abroad and those in Romania.

Confirmed speakers include physicist and researcher Cristian Presură, Romania's first astronaut Dorin Prunariu, priest Constantin Necula, former judge Cristi Danileț, and Andreea Bănică, founder of the "Passport for the Future" program. Organizers said additional speakers will be announced ahead of the event.

“On October 10 in Brussels, we will not simply attend an event, we will make history. The first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, together with the Extraordinary RePatriot Conference, will be the moment when Romanians from around the world come together as one force to transform our heritage into living creativity and ideas into concrete action," said Marius Bostan, founder of RePatriot.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED is organized independently under a TED license and is not an initiative organized directly by TED.

The program will conclude with a RePatriot conference bringing together Romanian entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of Romanian communities from the diaspora and Romania to discuss networking opportunities and potential business collaborations. Among the announced participants are FAN Courier co-founder Felix Pătrășcanu and RePatriot founder Marius Bostan.

Participation in the event is ticketed. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

RePatriot announces first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, set for Brussels

20 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

RePatriot announced that the first Romanian-language TEDx event organized in the diaspora will take place in Brussels on October 10. The event is expected to bring together more than 700 participants from Romania and across Europe.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED will be held at the Henri La Fontaine Amphitheatre of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB). RePatriot is a strategic partner of the event and will also organize a conference for Romanian entrepreneurs and community leaders alongside the TEDx program.

Held under the theme "Legacy x Creativity," the event will focus on innovation, community building, and the societal changes brought about by artificial intelligence. According to the organizers, the program aims to foster dialogue and strengthen connections between Romanians living abroad and those in Romania.

Confirmed speakers include physicist and researcher Cristian Presură, Romania's first astronaut Dorin Prunariu, priest Constantin Necula, former judge Cristi Danileț, and Andreea Bănică, founder of the "Passport for the Future" program. Organizers said additional speakers will be announced ahead of the event.

“On October 10 in Brussels, we will not simply attend an event, we will make history. The first Romanian-language TEDx event in the diaspora, together with the Extraordinary RePatriot Conference, will be the moment when Romanians from around the world come together as one force to transform our heritage into living creativity and ideas into concrete action," said Marius Bostan, founder of RePatriot.

TEDxParc du Cinquantenaire ED is organized independently under a TED license and is not an initiative organized directly by TED.

The program will conclude with a RePatriot conference bringing together Romanian entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of Romanian communities from the diaspora and Romania to discuss networking opportunities and potential business collaborations. Among the announced participants are FAN Courier co-founder Felix Pătrășcanu and RePatriot founder Marius Bostan.

Participation in the event is ticketed. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 July 2026
Environment
Flooding disrupts traffic on Romania's DN1 again as heavy rain hits Prahova Valley
20 July 2026
Transport
EU’s Entry-Exit border control system mistakenly identifies two identical twin sisters in Romania
20 July 2026
Real Estate
Romania’s real estate market still reeling from major cyberattack against Land Registration Agency
20 July 2026
Events
Russell Crowe to perform first concerts in Romania in May 2027
20 July 2026
Events
Romania’s Enescu International Competition attracts record 819 entries from 55 countries for 2026 edition
20 July 2026
Healthcare
Doctors, nurses from hundreds of hospitals in Romania on strike due to new salary law
20 July 2026
Sports
Romania marks 50 years since Nadia Comăneci's perfect 10 with new gymnastics hall near Bucharest
20 July 2026
Culture & History
Saint Ilie Day in Romania: traditions and customs celebrated on July 20