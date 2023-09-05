Twenty wounded soldiers represent Romania at the Invictus Games 2023

Twenty wounded soldiers represent Romania at the 2023 edition of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, the Ministry of Defence announced. The international sporting event is scheduled for September 9-16, bringing together competitors from 21 nations.

Team Romania athletes will compete in seven individual sports competitions, namely archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, cycling, table tennis and swimming, and one team event - sitting volleyball.

Defence minister Angel Tîlvar and the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, participated on September 4 in the ceremony marking Team Romania’s departure to the Invictus Games. On this occasion, the minister thanked the soldiers for their hard work and assured them of the ministry’s full support.

“The Invictus military athletes have given us many reasons to be proud, successfully representing the Romanian Army and Romania at this prestigious international competition. I am convinced that they will continue to represent us at the same level of high performance,” minister Tilvar said.

The 2023 Invictus Games marks Romania’s fourth participation in the event after the editions in Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018), and The Hague (2022). Romanian soldiers achieved remarkable results at the previous events, claiming 26 medals, of which 11 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)