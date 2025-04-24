Coffee brand Tchibo Romania relocated its headquarters to Business Garden Bucharest, Building A, 4th floor, occupying a space of 1,130 square meters.

The rental transaction was facilitated by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance.

“Tchibo, in the process of relocating its headquarters and consolidating its business with a new IT&C division, was looking for a state-of-the-art office building that would comply with ESG criteria and would have as many facilities as possible. Business Garden Bucharest meets all these conditions,” said Nicolae Ciobanu, Managing Partner, Head of Advisory, Fortim Trusted Advisors, member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance.

The office buildings offers state-of-the-art technical specifications: windows opening every 2.7m, 3m clear height, air conditioning system, energy-saving electrical equipment and LED lighting, water-saving technologies including a rainwater collection and management system, and natural light.

“We are pleased to see that our investments in green buildings are appreciated by the most important international players, active in all business areas, which is reflected in the very diversified portfolio of tenants we have attracted in the last year,” said Sorin Macoveiu, Commercial Director of Vastint Romania.

Tchibo entered the Romanian market in 1997, when the first coffee imports were made. Now a top player in the local coffee market with numerous established brands, the company also makes espresso machines and coffee capsules.

(Photo source: Tchibo Romania on Facebook)