Real Estate

Tchibo Romania moves office to Business Garden Bucharest

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Coffee brand Tchibo Romania relocated its headquarters to Business Garden Bucharest, Building A, 4th floor, occupying a space of 1,130 square meters.

The rental transaction was facilitated by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance.

“Tchibo, in the process of relocating its headquarters and consolidating its business with a new IT&C division, was looking for a state-of-the-art office building that would comply with ESG criteria and would have as many facilities as possible. Business Garden Bucharest meets all these conditions,” said Nicolae Ciobanu, Managing Partner, Head of Advisory, Fortim Trusted Advisors, member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance. 

The office buildings offers state-of-the-art technical specifications: windows opening every 2.7m, 3m clear height, air conditioning system, energy-saving electrical equipment and LED lighting, water-saving technologies including a rainwater collection and management system, and natural light. 

“We are pleased to see that our investments in green buildings are appreciated by the most important international players, active in all business areas, which is reflected in the very diversified portfolio of tenants we have attracted in the last year,” said Sorin Macoveiu, Commercial Director of Vastint Romania. 

Tchibo entered the Romanian market in 1997, when the first coffee imports were made. Now a top player in the local coffee market with numerous established brands, the company also makes espresso machines and coffee capsules. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tchibo Romania on Facebook)

Normal
Real Estate

Tchibo Romania moves office to Business Garden Bucharest

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Coffee brand Tchibo Romania relocated its headquarters to Business Garden Bucharest, Building A, 4th floor, occupying a space of 1,130 square meters.

The rental transaction was facilitated by Fortim Trusted Advisors, a member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance.

“Tchibo, in the process of relocating its headquarters and consolidating its business with a new IT&C division, was looking for a state-of-the-art office building that would comply with ESG criteria and would have as many facilities as possible. Business Garden Bucharest meets all these conditions,” said Nicolae Ciobanu, Managing Partner, Head of Advisory, Fortim Trusted Advisors, member of the BNP Paribas Real Estate alliance. 

The office buildings offers state-of-the-art technical specifications: windows opening every 2.7m, 3m clear height, air conditioning system, energy-saving electrical equipment and LED lighting, water-saving technologies including a rainwater collection and management system, and natural light. 

“We are pleased to see that our investments in green buildings are appreciated by the most important international players, active in all business areas, which is reflected in the very diversified portfolio of tenants we have attracted in the last year,” said Sorin Macoveiu, Commercial Director of Vastint Romania. 

Tchibo entered the Romanian market in 1997, when the first coffee imports were made. Now a top player in the local coffee market with numerous established brands, the company also makes espresso machines and coffee capsules. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tchibo Romania on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026
24 April 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit reportedly up 22% y/y to 2.3% of GDP in Q1
24 April 2025
Justice
Update: Dutch Police search business premises in ongoing investigation into stolen Romanian gold artifacts, two more suspects arrested
24 April 2025
Living in Romania
Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards