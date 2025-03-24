Update: The Tate brothers checked in at a police station in Voluntari on Monday as part of their judicial control requirements. Speaking to reporters, they again dismissed the case as bureaucratic and insisted they remain free to travel.

"I am not convicted of any crime. I am as free as anyone here. [...] I love Romania, but if I suddenly decide to leave, I will," said Andrew Tate, as quoted by Euronews Romania.

Tate also claimed that the case against him was not progressing and that he would comply with any legal obligations. When asked about a similar investigation in Florida, he suggested his global prominence made him a target.

"I believe I’m being investigated everywhere. When you’re one of the most important people on the planet, it’s normal," he stated.

Initial story: Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who are being investigated on several charges related to human trafficking and other offenses, have returned from the US to Romania after nearly three weeks. They said they returned to clear their names in court, as they've done "nothing wrong."

"Innocent men don't run from anything," Andrew Tate told the press outside his house in Bucharest.

Andrew and Tristan Tate speak out after arriving in Romania 👀 pic.twitter.com/f9vR4CgeaT — Tate News (@TateNews_) March 22, 2025

The Tate brothers are to appear at a local police station to register on Monday, March 24, according to BBC.

The Tates departed Romania early Thursday morning, February 27, aboard a private jet bound for the United States after the authorities modified their judicial control, lifting the travel ban but maintaining other legal obligations. They are being investigated on several charges by Romanian prosecutors related to human trafficking, rape, and other offenses.

After the pair arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis said they were not welcome in his state and that his administration was conducting a preliminary inquiry into them.

A few days later, Florida's attorney general, James Uthmeier, announced on social media that his office launched a criminal investigation into Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested near Bucharest in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse, among others. They are currently under investigation in Romania in two separate cases handled by DIICOT. However, they have repeatedly denied the allegations.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)