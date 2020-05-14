Romanian health authorities urge caution as lockdown restrictions eased

If people do not follow the social distancing rules, the country could experience a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this summer, state secretary Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told local TV station Digi24.

On May 15, Romania will enter the state of alert, and some of the restrictions introduced during the state of emergency will be eased or lifted.

He explained that people should not think they can go back to the life they had before the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they will be able to move around without having to carry a declaration outlining their planned track.

“So far, we introduced firm measures. Bit by bit, the responsibility is transferred to the citizens. If people understand that getting out of the house comes with rules, even if they no longer need that declaration inside localities, that wearing a mask is compulsory, then we stand a chance to go through the second wave easier,” Arafat said.

If this does not happen, Romania will see an increase in the number of cases, and new restrictions will have to be introduced, impacting the economy, he said.

“The second wave could happen this summer, maybe with 20% less impact, maybe the weather will limit the transmission but not stop it,” Arafat said.

The DSU head also explained that the authorities were preparing for a second wave by increasing the number of beds in hospitals, the number of beds in intensive care units, and preparing the centers where people without symptoms and those with mild symptoms could be admitted.

Arafat also spoke of a slight local decrease of the coronavirus pandemic but said the data were not conclusive yet. He also explained the reopening of the economy needed to be done by following strict rules and ruled out the reopening of the cinemas and the food court areas in malls, News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, health minister Nelu Tătaru said the authorities were expecting an increase in the number of coronavirus cases after May 15. Around 60% of the confirmed Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, or with mild symptoms, he said.

The health minister also said the coronavirus crisis should not be managed politically.

“We are on a descending slope, we are trying to control the pandemic. This pandemic is not ending; it will not end now. Even if we are on a descending slope, we can still have new cases. We will have to manage what is going on in intensive care units. We cannot manage it if we cannot contain an active hotspot, or we cannot identify, isolate, treat, and test people with symptoms. [...] We cannot allow a political management of the pandemic. Any crowding, be it a terrace, a restaurant or a larger group of people getting together means a reactivation of some hotspots,” Tătaru told local radio station Europa FM, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

