Romanian airline Tarom to launch flights to Odesa, Tbilisi, Baku and Erevan

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom plans to open new routes in the next months and to invest in renewing its fleet.

The company will launch direct flights to Odesa (Ukraine), Tbilisi (Georgia), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Erevan (Armenia) until fall, said Tarom general manager Werner Wolff in an interview with local News.ro.

Moreover, the company is currently in advanced negotiations to buy five more aircraft and will open negotiations to buy another 9 to 13 aircraft next year.

The local media reported earlier this week that Tarom has decided to buy five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in addition to the four Boeing 737 NG planes it has added to its fleet in the past year. Meanwhile, the company sold its two Airbus planes to Armenia Airways for over EUR 5 million.

Tarom currently has a fleet of 25 aircraft for international and domestic flights, but it plans to replace the nine ATR planes it uses on internal routes. The company also wants to hire more pilots and plans to open a flight academy.

[email protected]