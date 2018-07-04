Romanian airline Tarom will order five more Boeing aircraft for its fleet

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will order five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after it recently added four Boeing 737 NG planes to its fleet through a dry-lease contract.

Boeing 737 MAX is part of the latest generation of aircraft produced by American group Boeing. It comes in several sizes and it’s not yet sure what size will Tarom go for.

The Romanian company has reoriented towards the American group as it is trying to streamline costs by going with a single producer, local Digi24 reported.

Tarom recently sold its last two Airbus aircraft of the three it bought in the early 1990s. A newly-established Armenian airline bought the two Airbus 310 planes for EUR 5.5 million.

However, the acquisition of the five new Boeing aircraft will not take place immediately. Meanwhile, the company wants to lease 13 smaller aircraft, with 70 to 120 seats, for regional flights.

