Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete

17 July 2024

Romania's flag carrier Tarom announced that it received roughly 600 compensation claims by Tuesday, July 16, for the flights canceled last week, on July 8. However, the airline also said that most of the requests don't include all the necessary information, which means payments cannot be made.

"The company reminds passengers that during this period, it registers requests with the dedicated email address despagubire8iulie@tarom.ro. In this sense, sending the complete information necessary to make the payment is essential," Tarom said in a statement.

"We emphasize this aspect because of the approximately 600 requests for compensation registered to date, approximately 90% of them incompletely present the data necessary to initiate payments," it added.

According to the airline, compensation claims must include the following information: passenger name and surname; flight number; copy of travel tickets and booking code; if applicable, proof of payment for additional expenses for accommodation, meals, transport from the airport to the accommodation unit and from the accommodation unit to the airport; and the preferred method of compensation (money/electronic voucher).

The electronic voucher can be used to purchase tickets for flights operated by Tarom (with RO flight number) within one year from the date of issue. The voucher's value is not refundable.

Passengers who choose to be compensated by getting their money back also need to send their bank details in the following format: name and surname of the account beneficiary; name of the bank; the bank's branch office; the bank's address; IBAN; SWIFT/BIC code; and the account's currency.

Tarom canceled dozens of flights scheduled to land or take off from Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport (Otopeni) on July 8 due to an informal strike of the pilots. 

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

