Pilots of Romanian flag carrier Tarom return to work after wage hike agreement

The informal strike initiated by the pilots of Romanian flag carrier Tarom on July 8 ended one day later after the company's management agreed to increase the wages, trade union leader Narcis Pasca told G4media.ro.

The company announced that the flights returned to normal on July 9 after dozens of them were canceled the day before.

The agreement reached between pilots and Tarom management envisages an increase of some EUR 1,500 to be granted in stages to the pilots, with the first stage scheduled for this year. The company will also immediately increase the per diem for the days spent abroad to EUR 240 for the pilot-in-command and EUR 200 for the co-pilot.

Minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu announced that the cancelation of dozens of Tarom flights during the day of July 8 will cost the company over EUR 2 million, Profit.ro reported. The sum includes the value of the tickets, which must be refunded, and the compensations to be paid to the passengers (up to EUR 600 per passenger, depending on the length of the flight).

The company's representatives announced that, in order to solve the problem more quickly, they have created a special email address (despagubire8iulie@tarom.ro) where passengers affected by the cancellations can send claims for compensation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)