Romanian airline Tarom wants to buy 7,000 refrigerator magnets

State-owned airline Tarom, which has recorded significant losses in the last ten years, has launched several ads for direct purchases of magnets, calendars, and notebooks.

Tarom wants to buy 7,000 refrigerator magnets through direct acquisitions, reports local Economica.net. Offers can be sent until today (November 24).

The company also wants to purchase 1,500 notebooks and 100 VIP notebooks. The deadline to submit offers is November 27. The list of acquisitions also includes 1,500 calendars.

The company is expected to post new losses this year, for the 10th year in a row. Tarom estimates losses of RON 206.7 million (EUR 44.9 million) for this year, according to its rectified budget. The losses are five times higher than those estimated in the initial budget approved by the Government in September. The losses were then estimated at RON 41.2 million (EUR 8.9 million).

The state airline recorded losses of RON 46.9 million (EUR 10.2 million) last year due to drops in revenues and the company’s asset value.

