Romanian regional airport to undergo EUR 12 mln renovation

by Romania Insider
The Transilvania airport in Targu Mures, in central Romania, will be renovated with EUR 12 million.

The activity on the airport halted in November 2016, when Wizz Air airline decided to transfer all its flights to the Cluj-Napoca airport as the landing runway couldn’t be used.

The joint venture PORR Construct and Geiger Transilvania will be in charge of the renovation work, according to an announcement made yesterday, reports local Mediafax. The association won the RON 53 mln contract following an open tender. It will repair the landing runway and will restore the boarding-deck.

The Transilvania airport has a 2,800 sqm terminal, with eight check-in counters and a capacity of 400 passengers per hour or 800,000 per year.

