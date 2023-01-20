Business

Bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda appoints new country manager for its operations in Romania

20 January 2023
Japan-based bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda appointed Todor Kesimov as the new country manager for its operations in Romania, effective January 1, 2023. With a 10-year career within the company, he previously held the position of country manager in Bulgaria.

Todor Kesimov started his activity within Takeda as business controller for the Romanian and Bulgarian market, and also held the position of finance director in the Balkan region. Until recently, he fulfilled the role of interim country manager for Romania while also coordinating the activity in Bulgaria.

Kesimov is a board member of the Bulgarian Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPharM) and of Japan-Bulgaria Business Association (JBBA).

“I am delighted and honoured to be reuniting with the talented Takeda Romania team and continue our journey towards better patient care. I look forward to delivering against Takeda’s bold ambitions over the coming years to continue to drive innovation across our 4 major therapy areas – oncology, gastroenterology, hematology and rare diseases,” said Todor Kesimov, the new country manager of Takeda Romania.

Todor Kesimov is fluent in Bulgarian, English and Russian and holds a BA (Hons) in International Business and Management Studies from Regent’s Business School, London.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

