Balkan film and culture festival TAIFAS returns to Timișoara in October

Balkan film and culture festival TAIFAS will return to Timișoara, in western Romania, between October 13 and 18, for its fourth edition. Early Bird passes for the six-day event are now available.

Held under the theme "History, Memory and Other Trifles," this year's edition will explore both major historical events and the smaller, personal stories that continue to shape contemporary society, the organizers said.

The festival program will include 15 Balkan films, featuring productions from 2025 and 2026, some of which will have their Romanian premieres. Organizers also announced a retrospective dedicated to Romanian director Nae Caranfil.

The film screenings will take place at Cinema Studio, while additional events will be hosted at venues across the city.

Alongside the film program, visitors will be able to attend the theater production "Maria Tănase. A Story," a concert by Sukar Nation, a Balkan disco party hosted by Ligia K., and the gastronomic event "Hrana – Pomana Porcului.”

The festival will open with "Maria Tănase. A Story," a production of the Constanța State Theatre directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu. The performance explores the life of legendary Romanian singer Maria Tănase through archival documents, letters, interviews, and personal recollections.

First launched in 2023, TAIFAS has become a regional cultural platform dedicated to Balkan cinema, music, literature, and gastronomy.

More information can be found here. The organizers said additional details about the 2026 program will be announced in the coming months.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)