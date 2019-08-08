Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 09:06
Real Estate
Investors of Syrian and Iranian origin plan large residential project in eastern Bucharest
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Families of Syrian and Iranian origin, Saadati-Sohi and Hassoun and Kassas, have put together their industrial properties to build a residential complex including nine apartments buildings. The project will be developed on the site of the Antrefrig refrigerated container complex and the former Metaloglobus toy factory in Bucharest's eastern district Pantelimon.

The project has a proposed built area of ​​about 32,800 square meters, the equivalent of about 400 apartments, according to Profit.ro calculations. The land is located close to the Mega Mall shopping mall and the National Arena. In the same area, German retailer Lidl bought the land of the former furniture factory Mobilux last year to build a new store.

Part of the Antrefrig Complex is controlled by Iranian-born businessman Manochehr Saadati-Sohi and his wife, Noemi-Roxana Saadati-Sohi. He participated in multiple expropriations, worth over EUR 10 million, in one of the most effervescent real estate areas in Bucharest.

The rest of Antrefrig Complex is owned by Syrian brothers Ghassan and Sofyan Yosif Hassoun, with businesses in the food, tourism and real estate industries in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Ghassan Hassoun was arrested in 2013 for holding the owner of a construction company in one of his meat depots.

Metaloglobus former toy factory was purchased from the state by Syrian businessman Imad Mohamad Kassas and his wife, Elena Kassas. The factory is no longer operational.

[email protected]sider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 09:06
Real Estate
Investors of Syrian and Iranian origin plan large residential project in eastern Bucharest
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Families of Syrian and Iranian origin, Saadati-Sohi and Hassoun and Kassas, have put together their industrial properties to build a residential complex including nine apartments buildings. The project will be developed on the site of the Antrefrig refrigerated container complex and the former Metaloglobus toy factory in Bucharest's eastern district Pantelimon.

The project has a proposed built area of ​​about 32,800 square meters, the equivalent of about 400 apartments, according to Profit.ro calculations. The land is located close to the Mega Mall shopping mall and the National Arena. In the same area, German retailer Lidl bought the land of the former furniture factory Mobilux last year to build a new store.

Part of the Antrefrig Complex is controlled by Iranian-born businessman Manochehr Saadati-Sohi and his wife, Noemi-Roxana Saadati-Sohi. He participated in multiple expropriations, worth over EUR 10 million, in one of the most effervescent real estate areas in Bucharest.

The rest of Antrefrig Complex is owned by Syrian brothers Ghassan and Sofyan Yosif Hassoun, with businesses in the food, tourism and real estate industries in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. Ghassan Hassoun was arrested in 2013 for holding the owner of a construction company in one of his meat depots.

Metaloglobus former toy factory was purchased from the state by Syrian businessman Imad Mohamad Kassas and his wife, Elena Kassas. The factory is no longer operational.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40