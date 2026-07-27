Events

Six symphonic concerts to headline 2026 Enescu International Competition in Bucharest

27 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six symphonic concerts featuring internationally renowned conductors, Romanian orchestras, and young musicians from around the world will form the centerpiece of the 2026 George Enescu International Competition. The 20th edition will take place in Bucharest from August 23 to September 19.

The concerts, all scheduled to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum, will include the opening concert, the Composition Section final, the conducting masterclass closing concert, and the finals of the cello, violin, and piano competitions.

The competition will open on August 23 with the Romanian Radio National Orchestra conducted by artistic director Cristian Măcelaru. The program will feature the three winners of the 2024 edition - violinist Mayumi Kanagawa, cellist Yo Kitamura, and pianist Roman Lopatynskyi - and include works by Diego Santamaria, Dan Dediu, and George Enescu.

On August 27, the Composition Section final will feature the Romanian National Radio Orchestra under conductor Marin Alsop. Composer and pianist Zygmunt Krauze, who chairs the composition jury, will perform his own Piano Concerto No. 3 - Fragments of Memory. The program will also include works by Sarah Kirkland Snider, Steven Mackey, and Doina Rotaru.

The conducting masterclass will conclude on August 28 with a concert by the Romanian Youth Orchestra led by Cristian Măcelaru and three young conductors selected from the masterclass participants. The program includes works by George Enescu, Livia Teodorescu-Ciocănea, Giuseppe Verdi, and Béla Bartók.

The instrumental finals begin with the cello competition on September 7, accompanied by the Romanian Radio National Orchestra under American conductor Case Scaglione.

The violin final will take place on September 13, featuring the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Harry Ogg, while the competition will conclude on September 19 with the piano final, performed with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Daniela Candillari.

Tickets and season passes are available through Eventim, as well as at Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores across Romania. Students, pupils, and teachers from music schools and universities, as well as people with disabilities and their companions, are eligible for free admission, subject to availability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, by Alex Damian)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Read next
Normal
Events

Six symphonic concerts to headline 2026 Enescu International Competition in Bucharest

27 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six symphonic concerts featuring internationally renowned conductors, Romanian orchestras, and young musicians from around the world will form the centerpiece of the 2026 George Enescu International Competition. The 20th edition will take place in Bucharest from August 23 to September 19.

The concerts, all scheduled to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum, will include the opening concert, the Composition Section final, the conducting masterclass closing concert, and the finals of the cello, violin, and piano competitions.

The competition will open on August 23 with the Romanian Radio National Orchestra conducted by artistic director Cristian Măcelaru. The program will feature the three winners of the 2024 edition - violinist Mayumi Kanagawa, cellist Yo Kitamura, and pianist Roman Lopatynskyi - and include works by Diego Santamaria, Dan Dediu, and George Enescu.

On August 27, the Composition Section final will feature the Romanian National Radio Orchestra under conductor Marin Alsop. Composer and pianist Zygmunt Krauze, who chairs the composition jury, will perform his own Piano Concerto No. 3 - Fragments of Memory. The program will also include works by Sarah Kirkland Snider, Steven Mackey, and Doina Rotaru.

The conducting masterclass will conclude on August 28 with a concert by the Romanian Youth Orchestra led by Cristian Măcelaru and three young conductors selected from the masterclass participants. The program includes works by George Enescu, Livia Teodorescu-Ciocănea, Giuseppe Verdi, and Béla Bartók.

The instrumental finals begin with the cello competition on September 7, accompanied by the Romanian Radio National Orchestra under American conductor Case Scaglione.

The violin final will take place on September 13, featuring the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Harry Ogg, while the competition will conclude on September 19 with the piano final, performed with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Daniela Candillari.

Tickets and season passes are available through Eventim, as well as at Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores across Romania. Students, pupils, and teachers from music schools and universities, as well as people with disabilities and their companions, are eligible for free admission, subject to availability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, by Alex Damian)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 July 2026
Defense
Drone briefly enters Romanian airspace on fourth consecutive day of incursions
27 July 2026
Culture
Works of Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși drawing large crowds to Berlin museum
27 July 2026
Healthcare
Trade union federation Sanitas prepares for general strike in Romanian hospitals
27 July 2026
Politics
New poll shows Social Democrats ahead of Liberals, competing for second place in Romania
27 July 2026
Macro
Romania cuts public deficit by 41% y/y to 2% of GDP in H1
27 July 2026
Environment
Romania's deposit return system collects 2.4 billion beverage containers in H1 2026
26 July 2026
Defense
Romanian Air Force shoots down three drones in three consecutive days
24 July 2026
Finance
EUR 80 million refinancing for Bucharest underground telecommunications network operator Netcity