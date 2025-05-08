CHF 10 million funding to develop dual education in Romania

Romania will receive CHF 10 million in funding for the development of dual education, as part of a second Swiss contribution, the Switzerland - Romania Chamber of Commerce (CCE-R) announced.

The funding is part of a program for the development of dual education that aims to support the integration of young people into the labor market through dual vocational training, providing them with practical skills directly in the workplace. At the same time, the capacities of employers, professional associations, and public institutions will be strengthened to jointly create a more efficient vocational education system that truly meets the needs of the economy, CCE-R explained.

The program is implemented by the National Center for the Development of Vocational and Technical Education (CNDIPT), in partnership with the Swiss Federal University for Vocational Education and Training (SFUVET) and benefits from 15% co-financing from the Romanian Government.

"Switzerland shows us that dual education is a strategic investment, not a plan B. In Switzerland, 65% of young people between the ages of 15 and 19 follow a form of vocational education in the dual system. It is a strategic choice that offers young people a solid career and companies the qualified workforce they need. Romania also has the potential to build an efficient dual education system, adapted to the local context, through functional partnerships between local administration, schools, and companies," Dr. Adriana Cioca, president of CCE-R, said.

