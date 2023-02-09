Business

Cosmopolis Plaza to host largest Sweat wellness club in Romania after EUR 4 mln investment

09 February 2023
Opus Land, the Cosmopolis developer, and the Sweat network said they are investing more than EUR 4 million in a new wellness club to be inaugurated in the last quarter of this year in Cosmopolis Plaza, north of Bucharest.

Covering 2,500 sqm, this will be the largest Sweat location in Romania, according to the press release. It will also include the first indoor swimming pool in the Cosmopolis development, semi-Olympic.

In addition, the new wellness club in Cosmopolis Plaza will have state-of-the-art equipment, a dedicated SPA, and a recovery clinic, plus an area dedicated to entertainment, an area for shopping in the field of sports and wellness, and a coffee shop.

“Cosmopolis is the size of a city, and that’s why we want to offer our customers all the quality services they need, as close as possible to their homes. By expanding Cosmopolis Plaza to 20,000 sqm GLA, we will create the largest retail park in the north of the capital,” said Ozan Tuncer, CEO of Cosmopolis.

Sweat now owns 4 wellness club centers in Bucharest and plans to expand the network to 20 in the next two years.

The official opening of Sweat Cosmopolis is scheduled for the latter part of this year, with the opening of the Cosmopolis Plaza extension.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

