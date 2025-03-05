Survey: Salary more important to women, job stability essential for men employees in Romania

A new survey from Romanian employment platform BestJobs found notable differences among men and women employees, specifically the priority placed on salary and promotion opportunities for the first, and on job stability for the latter.

According to the survey, women, who make up 48% of employees in Romania, say salary is an essential criterion in taking a job. Roughly 71% of female respondents mentioned the salary as the main factor in their hiring decision, compared to 60% of men. Additionally, promotion opportunities are more important for women (33%) than for men (22%).

On the other hand, job stability is a priority for 64% of men, compared to 58% of women. Men are also more open to work overtime (31%) than women (15%). At the same time, 23% of women prefer a fixed schedule, compared to only 8% of men.

In the first two months of the year, 62% of job applications recorded on the BestJobs platform were made by women, mainly for jobs in retail, medicine/healthcare, management, finance/insurance, education, or the food industry - sectors where skills such as empathy, communication, or attention to detail are essential. However, over 38% of women declare they are open to learning new technical skills or acquiring digital competencies, with 19% stating that they already use AI tools at work.

Women also tend to self-evaluate more critically, with 49% believing they meet most of the job requirements they apply for, and only 23% consider themselves highly qualified for these positions.

In contrast, men are more confident, with 39% declaring themselves very well-prepared for the roles they apply for. Additionally, men are more willing to apply for jobs they find interesting, even if their profile does not perfectly match the job requirements.

The survey also shows that women are more frequently asked about their intention to have children or parental responsibilities (27%) than male candidates (10%). Around 52% of women reported receiving uncomfortable questions during job interviews, compared to only 40% of men.

Both women and men place great importance on work-life balance and are equally willing (52%) to refuse a job due to organizational culture or work environment.

The survey was conducted in February on a sample of 548 internet users.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)