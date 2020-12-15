RO betting group Superbet targets unicorn position in five years

Romanian sports bets and gambling group Superbet, with a turnover of more than EUR 250 million in 2019, has set the ambitious target of becoming Romania's second unicorn (after UiPath) within five years.

The company was already evaluated at around EUR 700 mln upon a EUR 175 mln capital injection operated by the US fund Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (BTO) fund, part of the American Blackstone group, in May 2019.

"We want to make Superbet a global player with the best proprietary software this industry has ever had. It would be the coronation of the most successful business story that started in Romania," said Johnny Hartnett, CEO of Superbet Group, in an interview given to Business Magazin.

The group was founded in 2008 by businessman Sacha Dragic.

In its 12 years of operation, Superbet has made its way into eight international markets - with direct operations in Poland since 2017 and offices in six other countries.

(Photo: Superbet Facebook Page)

