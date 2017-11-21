Romanian bookmaker opens 50 betting agencies in Poland

Superbet, one of the largest bookmakers in Romania, has officially launched its operations on the Polish market. It will open 50 betting agencies by the end of this year.

The company has also formed teams to enter the markets in Serbia and Slovakia next year, Superbet Romania general director Vlad Ardeleanu told News.ro.

Superbet Poland received a retail operations license in October. It is the only foreign betting operator authorized to operate on the Polish market, according to the company.

The company will open the first agencies in Poland this week. They will be located in Warsaw, Katowice, Kraków, Wrocław, Poznań and Gdańsk. The investment in the Polish agencies reaches several million euros.

Superbet has over 1,000 agencies in Romania. It plans to open new agencies next year.

Superbet Holding Romania operates four retail brands, namely Superbet, BetArena, GoBet and Magic Jackpot. The company’s profit in Romania reached RON 27.1 million (EUR 5.8 million) last year, triple compared to 2015. The total volume of sports betting in Romania is EUR 4 billion, according to market sources.

(photo source: Superbet on Facebook)