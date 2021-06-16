Almost three-quarters of Romanians go to pharmacies at least once a month, study shows

According to the "Pharmaceutical services in Romania. Post-pandemic realities and challenges" study launched on Tuesday at the Parliament Palace, almost three-quarters of Romanians go to pharmacies at least once a month. The research, quoted by local Agerpres, also shows a high level of satisfaction with the services offered by pharmacies.

When it comes to vaccination in pharmacies, about one-third of respondents said they were vaccinated against the flu in the years before the pandemic. In addition, nearly half would pay for the administration of a vaccine by specialized pharmacy staff.

Satisfaction with the services received in pharmacies, rated as very high, is mainly determined by the pharmacy's characteristics (80%), the pharmacist's attitude and the time spent with the patient (78%), the clarity with which the information is presented (72%), the pharmacists' availability (81%), the cost of medicines (45%), as well as the state of health, the study said.

The patient-pharmacist interaction is perceived as good, with politeness (89%), interest (79%), availability and respect (87%) being variables evaluated positively by most respondents.

From the patient perspective, the tests for cardiovascular diseases (23%), the rapid tests for infections - SARS-CoV-2, seasonal flu or hepatitis B and C (15% of respondents), and the tests to determine blood glucose (12%) are seen as the most useful new services offered by pharmacies.

The study was conducted by the Center for Research in Applied Behavioral Economics / Faculty of Administration and Business, University of Bucharest, at the request of the Association of Romanian Pharmaceutical Distributors and Retailers (ADRFR) and the Romanian College of Pharmacists (CFR), on a sample of 1,003 urban residents aged 18 and over. The data were collected online and by phone between February 14 and February 26, 2021.

