21 °C
Bucharest
Aug 28, 10:30

Over 40% of Romanian Internet users run Internet Banking operations each week

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Some 42% of the Internet users in Romania also run Internet Banking operations at least once a week, a survey by Exact Business Solutions revealed. Moreover, 9% use Internet Banking several times a day and 23% use Internet Banking several times a week and 10% use it once a week.

Men use Internet banking tools more than women, namely 48% of the male Internet users said they run Internet Banking operations at least once a week compared to 37% of the women.

Romanians in the 31-45 years age group are also more active in using Internet Banking, with 46% of the respondents saying they use such tools at least once a week.

More than half (53%) of the Bucharesters with Internet access use Internet Banking at least once a week while in the rural areas the share drops to 35%.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now