Over 40% of Romanian Internet users run Internet Banking operations each week

Some 42% of the Internet users in Romania also run Internet Banking operations at least once a week, a survey by Exact Business Solutions revealed. Moreover, 9% use Internet Banking several times a day and 23% use Internet Banking several times a week and 10% use it once a week.

Men use Internet banking tools more than women, namely 48% of the male Internet users said they run Internet Banking operations at least once a week compared to 37% of the women.

Romanians in the 31-45 years age group are also more active in using Internet Banking, with 46% of the respondents saying they use such tools at least once a week.

More than half (53%) of the Bucharesters with Internet access use Internet Banking at least once a week while in the rural areas the share drops to 35%.

