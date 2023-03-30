Romanian businessman to launch e-learning platform following EUR 1.8 mln investment

After selling all HoReCa operations, including the company that owns the Spartan franchise, Romanian businessman Stefan Mandachi decided to invest exclusively in online education tools. As part of this plan, he will launch a new e-learning platform, mentorMag, with an investment of EUR 1.8 million.

A total of EUR 350,000 have already been invested in the production and printing of the first three personal development tools, namely the "Strategy Notebook," the "Dream Notebook," and the "Book of Quotes." In addition, another EUR 1.3 million will be invested in educational materials for young people and entrepreneurs and EUR 200,000 in digital marketing.

"I have been using these self-education products for over 10 years. Over the past 5 years, I've counted over 12,500 goals written in my strategy notebooks. […] Starting from personal experience, I have configured a method based on focus and essentialism. In my case, they had a huge effect on personal and professional development, and I am convinced that the same will be true for students and entrepreneurs," Mandachi said in a press release.

He also said that he's not looking to make a profit from selling the products, at least not this year, but only to recover the production costs and reach "as many people as possible."

The 230-page "Strategy Notebook" is structured in two sections. The first part includes a theoretical plan for making strategies and setting goals, key book and film recommendations, meditations, and a set of fundamental questions for entrepreneurs. The second section has the role of a work agenda and includes the retrospective and synthesis of the important events of the current month.

The "Dream Notebook" is a 226-page, gilt-textured, velvet-laminated premium handbook developed as a personal development tool. It is divided into three sections: a detailed description of dreams, practical exercises for discovering vocation, and questions for trauma awareness.

Then, the "Book of Quotes" was created as a source of inspiration for entrepreneurs' marketing and copywriting ideas, according to Stefan Mandachi.

The businessman targets 50,000 - 70,000 units sold by the end of the year.

Pupils and students who can't afford these tools will receive the educational materials for free, "provided they demonstrate their involvement in the self-education process," reads the press release.

The mentorMag educational platform already has a community of 11,000 people on Facebook, 3,000 followers on Instagram, and 7,000 on TikTok.

In parallel with developing this project, Stefan Mandachi also opened a cultural hub in the village of Cumpărătura, in northern Romania's Suceava county. It is a pilot part of an educational project focused on reading, and it is set inside a container that includes a library, a reading room, a room for painting, and an area for musical instruments. The total cost was EUR 12,500.

(Photo source: PR)