Stay Fit Gym reaches 50 fitness centers in Romania, plans to double network by 2027

Fitness network Stay Fit Gym has opened its 50th center this month, and aims to reach 100 fitness centers by the end of 2027. The network is present in 22 cities in Romania.

The recently-opened Stay Fit Gym Ghencea is located in the Ghencea district of Bucharest. At 2,000 sqm, it is the largest center in the network so far, the company said. The total investment in this center amounts to approximately RON 5 million (approximately EUR 1 million), the largest sum the company has invested in opening a club to date.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the 50th Stay Fit Gym center, an achievement that reflects our continued commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in communities across the country. […] In the more than three years since the private equity fund Morphosis Capital joined Stay Fit Gym’s shareholder structure, we have opened 43 fitness centers following total investments of over 130 million lei. Our growth plans remain ambitious, with long-term contracts already signed for locations set to open this year and over the next two years,” Alexandru Lascar, co-founder and CEO of Stay Fit Gym, said.

“The opening of Stay Fit Gym Ghencea marks another important step in the network’s expansion strategy, showcasing the team’s ability to identify and respond to the needs of local communities. We are proud of Stay Fit Gym’s progress, which is also reflected in the growing number of employees, from approximately 100 at the beginning of 2022 to over 600 today,” Adrian Netea, Investment Director at Morphosis Capital, explained.

“The company’s journey is even more impressive considering that the initial 2022 plan aimed to grow from 7 fitness centers to 35 within five years. In the first three years following Morphosis Capital’s involvement, the business has already expanded sevenfold, surpassing initial projections,” he added.

Stay Fit Gym was founded in 2012 by Romanian entrepreneurs Alexandru Lascar, Marius Preodisteanu, and Laurentiu Lascar.

(Photo: the company)

