EUR 500 mln state aid for Romanian firms seeking better energy efficiency

The Romanian Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) said it would launch on October 11 the call for projects for two energy efficiency measures dedicated to the business environment. The Applicant Guidelines have been updated.

"During this period, MIPE implements measures worth EUR 500 mln to support the entrepreneurial sector acquire energy independence by improving their buildings' energy efficiency and by developing green energy generation capacities for own consumption", the ministry explains in a Facebook post.

For one of the state aid schemes, which aims to support SMEs and large enterprises in implementing measures to improve the energy efficiency of industrial buildings and ancillary constructions, the calls open on the morning of October 11.

